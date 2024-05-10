16. Conjugated Systems
Orbital Diagram:5-atoms- Allylic Ions
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The positive charge in pentadienyl cation is delocalized over three carbon atoms.
(a) Draw the molecular orbitals of pentadienyl cation in order of increasing energy.
(b) How many nodes are present in the lowest and the highest energy molecular orbitals?
