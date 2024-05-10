26. Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins
Isoelectric Point
26. Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins Isoelectric Point
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
i. Aspartic acid has an isoelectric point at pH 2.8. Draw its most prominent forms at pH levels 1, 2.8, 5, and 11.
ii. Explain why the carboxylic side chain of aspartic acid is less acidic than its carboxylic acid near the α-carbon atom.
