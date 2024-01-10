6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the equilibrium process shown below and its corresponding ∆G°:
(1) What is the equilibrium constant (Keq) of the reaction?
(2) Calculate the % reactants and % products in an equilibrium mixture at 298 K.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(1) Keq = 1
(2) % reactants = 50%; % products = 50%
B
(1) Keq = 0
(2) % reactants = 100%; % products = 0%
C
(1) Keq = 2.7
(2) % reactants = 26.9%; % products = 73.1%
D
(1) Keq = 0
(2) % reactants = 0%; % products = 100%