Organic Chemistry
A pair of compounds is shown below. Explain why compound (a) reacts more quickly than compound (b) in an acid-catalyzed dehydration reaction.
Due to the formation of a resonance-stabilized carbocation in the rate-determining step, compound (a) reacts more quickly in an acid-catalyzed dehydration reaction
The dehydration reaction of compound (a) is faster because it forms a less stable product compared to the product of compound (b).
The dehydration reaction of compound (b) is slower because it results in the formation of an aromatic product, which is less favorable.
Compound (a) undergoes dehydration more rapidly because there is less steric hindrance due to the presence of fewer hydrogen atoms.