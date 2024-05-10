17. Aromaticity
Aromatic Heterocycles
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following compound seems like an unlikely candidate for exhibiting optical activity as all its atoms are sp2 hybridized and should theoretically lie flat. However, the compound does display chirality and has been found to have an extremely high optical activity. Explain why the compound is optically active and has a high degree of specific rotation.
