24. Carbohydrates
Monosaccharides - Reduction (Alditols)
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reduction of D-arabinose, an optically active monosaccharide, with NaBH4, produces another optically active product, D-arabinitol. Meanwhile, the reduction of optically active D-xylose produces an optically inactive product. Why is the optical activity lost?
