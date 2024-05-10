17. Aromaticity
Aromaticity
17. Aromaticity Aromaticity
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
a. Draw the structure of ethylbenzene, including all of the carbon and hydrogen atoms, as well as its resonance structures.
b. The ring of ethylbenzene is planar; demonstrate how the p and sp2 orbitals of carbon atoms form the ring, with orbitals overlapping above and below the plane.
a. Draw the structure of ethylbenzene, including all of the carbon and hydrogen atoms, as well as its resonance structures.
b. The ring of ethylbenzene is planar; demonstrate how the p and sp2 orbitals of carbon atoms form the ring, with orbitals overlapping above and below the plane.