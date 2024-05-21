Organic Chemistry
Why is the following free-radical chlorination of ethane incorrect based on experimental evidence?
It is incorrect because the reaction does not include a propagation step and is not a chain reaction.
It is incorrect because the intermediate of the reaction is not reactive enough to induce a chain reaction.
It is incorrect because the intermediate of the reaction is highly reactive and induces multiple chain reactions.
It is incorrect because the reaction needs heat and not light to become a chain reaction.