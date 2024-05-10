Consider the listed properties of ethanol and 2,2,2-trifluoroethanol below and answer the following questions.

(i) Compound 2 has a molecular weight that is more than twice that of compound 1, but compound 2 has a slightly lower boiling point. Why?

(ii) Despite three electronegative fluorine atoms, the dipole moment of compound 2 is lower than that of compound 1. Explain why.

(iii) Compound 2 is a stronger acid than compound 1. Why is this the case?