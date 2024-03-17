7. Substitution Reactions
Substitution Comparison
100PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the presence of a strong electrophile, the following reaction should have occurred via bimolecular substitution, yet rearrangement proceeded. Suggest a mechanism to explain the enhanced rate and rearrangement observed in this unusual reaction. Ignore stereochemistry. Note that “Me” is the abbreviation for methyl.
