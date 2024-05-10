16. Conjugated Systems
Diels-Alder Reaction
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
The intramolecular Diels-Alder reaction is a notable version of such a reaction in which the diene and the dienophile are in the same molecule. This type of Diels-Alder reaction forms two new rings. If the following molecules undergo Diels-Alder reactions, draw the compound produced, including its stereochemistry. [Note: Lewis acid catalysts are utilized. However, we will ignore this in this case.]
