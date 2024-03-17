9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Alkene Stability
9. Alkenes and Alkynes Alkene Stability
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which is the more stable alkene between alkene X and alkene Y when both produce the same alkane from catalytic hydrogenation, given that the heat of hydrogenation of alkene X is 19.8 kcal/mol, while that of alkene Y is 27.3 kcal/mol.
Determine which is the more stable alkene between alkene X and alkene Y when both produce the same alkane from catalytic hydrogenation, given that the heat of hydrogenation of alkene X is 19.8 kcal/mol, while that of alkene Y is 27.3 kcal/mol.