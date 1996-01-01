6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics Gibbs Free Energy
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Molecule X reacts in a two-step process to yield molecule Y, with the rate-determining step being the second step. On the other hand, molecule X undergoes a three-step process to yield molecule Z, with the rate-determining step being the first step. Sketch reaction coordinate diagrams for both reactions, clearly illustrating that the reaction leading to the formation of Y occurs at a faster rate compared to the reaction leading to the formation of Z.
