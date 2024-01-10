11. Radical Reactions
Free Radical Halogenation
60PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the reaction below, draw the major monohalogenation product(s). Identify if the reaction is selective and justify it.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction is selective because there is only one product.
B
C
The reaction is not selective because chlorination is used.
D
