Organic Chemistry
Improve your experience by picking them
Determine whether the free-radical monobromination of each alkane listed below produces a single product.
a. cyclohexane
b. propane
Only cyclohexane will produce a single product. Meanwhile, propane is expected to produce two constitutional isomers.
Only propane will produce a single product. Meanwhile, cyclohexane is expected to produce two constitutional isomers.
Both propane and hexane will produce a single product.
Both propane and hexane will produce two constitutional isomer products.