7. Substitution Reactions
7. Substitution Reactions Substitution Comparison
97PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction of 2-chlorobutane with sodium methoxide in methanol forms 2-methoxybutane. When small amounts of potassium iodide are added to the reaction mixture, the rate of the formation of 2-methoxybutane increases. Explain why.