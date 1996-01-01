6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following figure depicting the rotation around the single bond of 1-bromo-2-methylpropane. Determine the rate law expression for this reaction based on the provided experimental data.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Rate = k[(CH3)2CHCH2Br]2
B
Rate = k[(CH3)2CHCH2Br]
C
Rate = k
D
Rate = k[(CH3)2CHCH2Br]1/2