Organic Chemistry
Consider the anion shown below:
Show which carbon atoms share the negative charge using resonance structures. Does the molecular orbital picture agree with the resonance structures?
No, because there are only 3 other orbitals on the left side separated by nodes on Ψ4 which does not match the positions in the resonance structures.
No, because there are 3 orbitals on Ψ3 which does not match the 4 resonance structures.
Yes, because there are only 4 orbitals on Ψ4 which explains why the lone pair can only go to those positions in the resonance structures.
Yes, because there are 3 orbital configurations on Ψ3 which does not match the 4 resonance structures.