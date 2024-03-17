6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
57PRACTICE PROBLEM
Uncatalyzed decarboxylation of the oxaloacetic acid dianion has a rate constant of 1.7×10–5 s–1. The rate constant becomes 0.17 s–1 in the presence of Zn(II). To what extent does the catalyst accelerate the rate of reaction?
