Organic Chemistry
Which of the following 2,3-dibromobicyclo[2.2.1]heptane would undergo an elimination reaction much faster? Explain these large rate differences.
The cis isomer has H and Br in a syn-coplanar configuration, while H and Br are not coplanar in the trans isomer.
The trans isomer has H and Br in a syn-coplanar configuration, while H and Br are not coplanar in the cis isomer.
The trans isomer has H and Br in an anti-coplanar configuration, while H and Br are not coplanar in the cis isomer.
The cis isomer has H and Br in a anti-coplanar configuration, while H and Br are not coplanar in the trans isomer.