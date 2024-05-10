7. Substitution Reactions
Substitution Comparison
106PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the two substrates will be more reactive when subjected to a nucleophilic substitution reaction? Explain why.
methyl amine (CH3NH2) or methyl ammonium ion (CH3NH3+)
(The pKb values of NH3 and NH2- are 4.75 and -18, respectively)
