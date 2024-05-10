16. Conjugated Systems
Conjugated Hydrohalogenation (1,2 vs 1,4 addition)
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
At −25°C, the reaction between buta-1,3-diene and Cl2 yields 80% of product A and 20% of product B. The same reaction yields 15% of product A and 85% of product B at 45°C. Predict what happens if the temperature of a solution of pure A is increased to 45°C. Suggest a mechanism to support this prediction. (Ignore stereochemistry.)
