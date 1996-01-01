6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assuming the T = 298 K, determine the ∆G°, ∆H°, and ∆S° for the following reaction. Base the value of enthalpy (∆H°) on the structure of the conjugate bases.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
∆G° = 2.02 kcal/mol
∆H° = 2.02 kcal/mol
∆S° = 0 kcal/mol
B
∆G° = 9.09 kcal/mol
∆H° = 9.09 kcal/mol
∆S° = 0 kcal/mol
C
∆G° = −5.18 kcal/mol
∆H° = −5.18 kcal/mol
∆S° = 0 kcal/mol
D
∆G° = −7.09 kcal/mol
∆H° = −7.09 kcal/mol
∆S° = 0