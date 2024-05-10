20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS
Carboxylation
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following transformation can be accomplished through a multistep reaction. Show a plausible synthetic scheme by incorporating any additional reagents and solvents:
PhCH(CH3)CH2OH → PhCH(CH3)CH2COOH
