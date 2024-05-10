Organic Chemistry
In pyridin-2-olate, where does electrophilic substitution occur?
Electrophilic aromatic substitution (EAS) will take place at the ortho and para positions with respect to the nitrogen of pyridine, but EAS predominantly occurs at the ortho position.
Electrophilic aromatic substitution (EAS) will take place at the meta position with respect to the nitrogen of pyridine.
Electrophilic aromatic substitution (EAS) will take place at the meta position with respect to the oxide substituent.
Electrophilic aromatic substitution (EAS) will take place at the ortho and para positions with respect to the oxide substituent, but EAS predominantly occurs at the para position.