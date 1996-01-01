6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
At equilibrium, what percentage of ethylcyclohexane has its ethyl substituent in an equatorial position? (ΔG° for the conversion of equatorial ethylcyclohexane to axial ethylcyclohexane at 25°C is −1.81 kcal/mol)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
95.4%
B
96.7%
C
81.6%
D
84.2%