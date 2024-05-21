10. Addition Reactions
Halogenation
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
Halogenation reactions of alkenes proceed via the halonium ion mechanism and form the anti-addition product. However, a mixture of the cis and trans isomers formed in the reaction shown below. Propose a reaction mechanism for the formation of the products and explain why the reaction is not stereospecific.
