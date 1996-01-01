11. Radical Reactions
Free Radical Halogenation
73PRACTICE PROBLEM
ACBN is a molecule that can be used as an initiator in a radical reaction. Draw the mechanism of the formation of the given radical molecule and determine the driving force for this reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The relatively strong C-N bond and the formation of a relatively unstable radical product.
B
The relatively strong N-N bond and the formation of a relatively stable radical product.
C
The relatively weak C-N bond and the formation of a relatively stable radical product.
D
The relatively weak C-N bond and the formation of a relatively unstable radical product.