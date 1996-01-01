13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Oxidizing Agent
53PRACTICE PROBLEM
Bisphenols can be oxidized to quinones.
For the reaction shown,
(i) Determine the oxidation numbers of C-1 and C-2 from reactant to product.
(ii) Draw the arrow-pushing mechanism.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) Oxidation numbers:
Reactant
C-1: +1; C-2: +1
Product
C-1: +2; C-2: +2
(ii)
B
(i) Oxidation numbers:
Reactant
C-1: +2; C-2: +2
Product
C-1: +4; C-2: +4
(ii)
C
(i) Oxidation numbers:
Reactant
C-1: +1; C-2: +1
Product
C-1: +4; C-2: +4
(ii)
D
(i) Oxidation numbers:
Reactant
C-1: +4; C-2: +4
Product
C-1: +2; C-2: +2
(ii)