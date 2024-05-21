13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Oxidizing Agent
78PRACTICE PROBLEM
Show how you would convert 2-methylcyclohexan-1-ol to the following compounds (ignore stereochemistry).
(a) 1-methylcyclohex-1-ene
(b) 2-methylcyclohexyl 4-methylbenzenesulfonate
(c) 2-methylcyclohexan-1-one
