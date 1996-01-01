4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Drawing Newman Projections
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two conformers can be drawn for the trans isomer of 1,2-dimethylcyclohexane.
(i) Draw Newman projections of the two conformers.
(ii) Which conformer is present in greatest concentration at equilibrium?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D