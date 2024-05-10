Organic Chemistry
A diazonium group on a benzene ring can be utilized to add an approaching substituent to the meta position. Is this statement true or false? Justify your answer.
True. The diazonium group is electron-withdrawing and deactivates the ortho and para positions, making the meta position more reactive.
True. The diazonium group is stable enough and donates electrons through inductive and resonance effects, making the meta position more reactive.
False. The diazonium group is not an effective director for meta-substitution because it is highly reactive and can easily be transformed into other groups.
False. The diazonium group is not an effective director for meta-substitution because it is an electron-donating group and activates the ortho and para positions.