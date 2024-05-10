Organic Chemistry
Explain the following statement: "Compared to methylcyclohexane, tert-butylcyclohexane has a higher percentage of molecules with its substituent in an equatorial position."
The methyl group is bulkier and experiences greater 1,3-diaxial interactions, making the equatorial conformer less table.
The methyl group is smaller and experiences greater 1,3-diaxial interactions, making the equatorial conformer less table.
The tert-butyl group is larger and experiences greater 1,3-diaxial interactions, favoring the equatorial conformer.
The tert-butyl group is smaller and experiences greater 1,3-diaxial interactions, favoring the equatorial conformer.