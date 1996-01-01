4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Alcohols
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Naming Alcohols
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
How many of the following systematic names are correct? Correct those that are misnamed.
(i) 4-chloropentan-3-ol
(ii) 4-ethyl-2,2,3-trimethylhexane
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Two names are correct.
B
One name is correct.
Correct name for (i): 2-chloropentan-3-ol.
C
One name is correct.
Correct name for (ii): 3-ethyl-4,5,5-trimethylhexane
D
None is correct.
Correct name for (i): 2-chloropentan-3-ol
Correct name for (ii): 3-ethyl-4,5,5-trimethylhexane
