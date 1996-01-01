1. A Review of General Chemistry
Molecular Orbitals
1. A Review of General Chemistry Molecular Orbitals
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A Lewis acid is a substance that can accept an electron pair. One example of a Lewis acid is SiH3+. Which orbital will the new electron occupy if SiH3+ accepts an electron pair?
A Lewis acid is a substance that can accept an electron pair. One example of a Lewis acid is SiH3+. Which orbital will the new electron occupy if SiH3+ accepts an electron pair?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Unoccupied sp hybrid orbital
B
Unoccupied sp2 hybrid orbital
C
Occupied sp3 hybrid orbital
D
Unoccupied sp3 hybrid orbital