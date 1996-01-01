9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Dehydration Reaction
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
E1 elimination reactions of alkyl halides usually give a mixture of substitution and elimination products which is why these are not commonly used for synthetic purposes.
On the other hand, the sulfuric acid-catalyzed dehydration of cyclopentanol gives a good yield of cyclopentene although it follows the same E1 mechanism. Explain why this reaction does not give substitution products.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Only H2O and HSO4− are the only nucleophiles in this reaction that would not form any substitution product.
B
Some substitution products are also formed during this reaction.
C
The reaction temperature in this conversion favor only elimination which is why substitution products are not formed.
D
This dehydration reaction is not possible with sulfuric acid.