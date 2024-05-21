11. Radical Reactions
Free Radical Halogenation
91PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the second propagation step in the chlorination of ethane:
What is the structure of its transition state? Is the transition state reactant-like or product-like? Which partial bond in the transition state is stronger?
