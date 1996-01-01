1. A Review of General Chemistry
Intro to Organic Chemistry
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the significant resonance contributors for the compound given below. Indicate which components are major and which are minor contributors. Are there any major resonance contributors which contribute equally to the resonance hybrid?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
No, the major resonance form has no equal contributors.
B
No, the major resonance form has no equal contributors.
C
Yes, there are major resonance forms that contribute equally.
D
Yes, there are major resonance forms that contribute equally.