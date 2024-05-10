16. Conjugated Systems
Cumulative Electrocyclic Problems
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
a. Under photochemical conditions, how does (2Z,4Z)-2,4-decadiene undergo ring closure? Is it through a conrotational mechanism or a disrotational mechanism?
b. What would be the resultant product's configuration - cis or trans?
