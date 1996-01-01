4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Equatorial Preference
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Equatorial Preference
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the more stable conformation from the given pair shown below. If both conformations have equal stability, indicate "they have the same relative stability."
Determine the more stable conformation from the given pair shown below. If both conformations have equal stability, indicate "they have the same relative stability."
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Conformation A
B
Conformation B
C
They have same relative stability.