12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Williamson Ether Synthesis
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
A chemist was surprised when he did not synthesize the ether, 1-ethoxy-1-methylcyclopentane, when he used 1-bromo-1-methylcyclopentane and ethoxide ion. Determine the major product of his synthesis. What starting materials should have been used instead to produce that ether via Williamson ether synthesis?
