15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Infrared Spectroscopy Table
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the characteristic difference in IR absorption bands between the following pair of compounds?
I) Propene and propyne
II) A secondary amine and an amide
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(I): IR absorption band at 1200 cm−1 (II): IR absorption band at 1685 cm−1
B
(I): IR absorption band at 2250 cm−1 (II): IR absorption band at 3300 cm−1
C
(I): IR absorption band at 3000 cm−1 (II): IR absorption band at 3300 cm−1
D
(I): IR absorption band at 2250 cm−1 (II): IR absorption band at 1685 cm−1