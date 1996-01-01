1. A Review of General Chemistry
Sigma and Pi Bonds
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Arrange the indicated bonds in terms of increasing bond length. Explain the ranking.
A
ii < i < iii; the lesser the s-character the longer the bond.
B
i < ii < iii; the lesser the s-character the longer the bond.
C
iii < i < ii; the greater the s-character the longer the bond.
D
iii < ii < i; the greater the s-character the longer the bond.