24. Carbohydrates
Mutarotation
24. Carbohydrates Mutarotation
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A scientist wants to determine the percentage of α-D-mannose and β-D-mannose in an equilibrium solution. The specific rotation of α-D-mannose is +20.3°, while that of β-D-mannose is −17.0°. At equilibrium, the specific rotation is +14.2. What are the percentages at equilibrium?
