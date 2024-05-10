Organic Chemistry
Improve your experience by picking them
Why are the following Grignard syntheses incorrect?
(i) (ii)
(i) The Grignard synthesis is incorrect because it should be performed in the presence of a base. Following the addition of the Grignard reagent to the ketone, hydrolysis with water should be performed.
(ii) The Grignard synthesis is incorrect because producing the desired product requires two equivalences of the Grignard reaction. The first equivalence reacts with the OH proton, while the second adds across the ketone.
(ii) The Grignard synthesis is incorrect because producing the desired product requires two equivalences of the Grignard reaction. The first equivalence adds across the ketone, while the second reacts with the OH proton.
(i) The Grignard synthesis is incorrect because the Grignard reagent is destroyed by acid. Acid hydrolysis should be performed after the nucleophilic addition of the Grignard reagent to the ketone.