(i) Draw a one-step, concerted arrow-pushing mechanism for the formation of (II) from (I).
(ii) Identify which side is favored and justify.
(iii) Identify the product expected to be hydrogenated with a more exothermic heat of hydrogenation.
(i)
(ii) (II) is the more favored side due to the lower substitution alkenes.
(iii) (I) is expected to be hydrogenated with a more exothermic heat of hydrogenation.
(i)
(ii) (I) is the more favored side due to the higher substitution alkenes.
(iii) (II) is expected to be hydrogenated with a more exothermic heat of hydrogenation.
(i)
(ii) (I) is the more favored side due to the higher substitution alkenes.
(iii) (I) is expected to be hydrogenated with a more exothermic heat of hydrogenation.
(i)
(ii) (II) is the more favored side due to the lower substitution alkenes.
(iii) (II) is expected to be hydrogenated with a more exothermic heat of hydrogenation.