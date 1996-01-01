5. Chirality
R and S of Fischer Projections
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw a Fischer projection for each of the following compounds and tag any asymmetric carbon with an asterisk (*). Keep the carbon chain vertical with carbon 1 at the top.
a. (R)-Butane-1,2-diol
b. (S)-2-Bromobutane
