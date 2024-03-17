11. Radical Reactions
Free Radical Halogenation
86PRACTICE PROBLEM
The equation below defines the deuterium kinetic isotope effect for the halogenation of an alkane (X･ = Cl･ or Br･). Is the deuterium kinetic isotope effect greater in chlorination or bromination?
