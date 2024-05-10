Organic Chemistry
Can these two compounds be separated by distillation or crystallization? Briefly explain.
Yes; Enantiomers can be separated by physical processes like distillation and crystallization.
Yes; Diastereomers can be separated by physical processes like distillation and crystallization.
No; Enantiomers cannot be separated by physical processes like distillation and crystallization.
No; Diastereomers cannot be separated by physical processes like distillation and crystallization.