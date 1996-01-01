Determine which bond is stronger and why.



H 3 C—F or H 3 C—Cl

A) C-F bond is s stronger due to larger size and smaller electronegativity of F.

B) C-Cl bond is stronger due to smaller size and greater electronegativity of Cl.

C) C-F bond is stronger due to smaller size and greater electronegativity of F.

D) C-Cl bond is stronger due to bigger size and smaller electronegativity of Cl.