Electronegativity
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which bond is stronger and why.
H3C—F or H3C—Cl
A) C-F bond is s stronger due to larger size and smaller electronegativity of F.
B) C-Cl bond is stronger due to smaller size and greater electronegativity of Cl.
C) C-F bond is stronger due to smaller size and greater electronegativity of F.
D) C-Cl bond is stronger due to bigger size and smaller electronegativity of Cl.
